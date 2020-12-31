POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UN troops prepare to leave Darfur despite fears of violence
04:34
UN troops prepare to leave Darfur despite fears of violence
The UN peacekeeping mission in Sudan’s Darfur region concludes its mandate on Thursday, 13 years after it began. About 300,000 people were killed in Darfur and at least 2.5 million displaced in a civil war from 2003 to 2009 that pitted government forces and Arab militias against fighters from Darfur's minority groups. We speak to Mukerrem Miftah, assistant professor of policy studies at Ethiopian Civil Service University, on the timing of this move. #UNAMID #Darfur #Sudan
December 31, 2020
