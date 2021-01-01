What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Meet Tuba Geckil, the Turkish baker behind the 'everything is cake' meme

Meet Tuba Geckil, a self-described “cake and sugar artist” from Turkey whose hyper-realistic cakes took the internet by storm in 2020. ➡ TRT World’s original documentaries feature stories of culture, history, politics and lifestyle. Various perspectives of a story are presented to enrich the narrative. Here are captivating digital stories from around the world to bring us closer and help us understand one another better. 👉 http://trt.world/Ddocs #TubaGeckil #HyperRealisticCakes #RedRoseCake