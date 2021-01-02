World Share

Dark skin prosthetics boost wearers' confidence in Nigeria

Prosthetic limbs have come a long way in the past few decades. They're now lighter and more comfortable. But for people of colour, there's still some way to go. Natasha Hussain reports.