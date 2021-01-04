World Share

Germany lifts ban on deportations to Syria

For nearly a decade, Germany had stopped all deportations to Syria. But that's about to change. A blanket ban expired at the end of last year, and Germany's federal interior ministers have failed to agree on an extension. This means authorities can now send people back to a country where they could face torture or death. But as Sibel Karkus reports, it might be difficult in practice. #MigrantCrisis #Germany #Deportation