02:37
World
Germany lifts ban on deportations to Syria
For nearly a decade, Germany had stopped all deportations to Syria. But that's about to change. A blanket ban expired at the end of last year, and Germany's federal interior ministers have failed to agree on an extension. This means authorities can now send people back to a country where they could face torture or death. But as Sibel Karkus reports, it might be difficult in practice. #MigrantCrisis #Germany #Deportation
January 4, 2021
