World Share

Car bomb targeting Turkish company employees in Somalia kills five

At least five people have been killed in a bomb attack in Somalia, including two Turkish citizens. A vehicle laden with explosives targeted employees of a Turkish company in Afgoye, northwest of Somalia's capital Mogadishu. Al-Shabab have claimed responsibility for the bombing. Mohammed Ibrahim Shire, a lecturer in security risk management at Portsmouth University, explains. #Somalia #alShabaab #Turkishcompany