POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Republican Senators to oppose certifying election results
04:55
World
Republican Senators to oppose certifying election results
Nearly a dozen Republican senators announced on Saturday that they will vote against an Electoral College tally that certifies November’s presidential election results. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has however accepted Joe Biden’s win and hoped to avoid a showdown on Wednesday. Adjunct professor at Curtin University Joe Siracusa has more. #electionresults #RepublicanSenators #TedCruz
January 4, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?