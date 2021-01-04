World Share

European politics: A new iron curtain?

Can an East-West divide in Europe be seen as a New Iron Curtain? It’s a real danger according to some. Guests: Marcin Zaborowski Editor-in-chief of Res Publica Foundation Agnieszka Legucka Polish Institute of International Affairs Humphrey Hawksley Author Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.