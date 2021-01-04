POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why do we never stick to our New Year's resolutions?
05:07
World
It's January - a new year, full of possibility - a time to decide what you want to achieve in the next 12 months. So it's commonplace to make New Year's resolutions. They are usually focused on a wide range of habits people are trying to break or ways they'd like to improve themselves. But research shows the determination to keep going, proves difficult over time. Professor of Clinical Psychology at the University of Liverpool Peter Kinderman weighs in on what kind of resolutions people will make this year. #NewYearResolutions #Goals #Plan
January 4, 2021
