POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK judge rules Julian Assange won't be extradited to US
04:39
World
UK judge rules Julian Assange won't be extradited to US
A court in London has ruled WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will not be extradited to the US to face espionage and hacking charges. The district judge said Assange was likely to commit suicide if sent to the US. The 49 year old Australian is accused of hacking into US government websites and leaking documents containing logs on the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as diplomatic cables. Sunday Mirror Political Editor Nigel Nelson has more. #JulianAssange #UK #Extradition
January 4, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?