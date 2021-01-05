World Share

Iraq plunges into economic crisis, struggles to pay debts

The coronavirus pandemic has sharply decreased global demand for oil. Economies, which rely on oil exports, are finding themselves strapped for cash. In Iraq, it has led to a financial crisis, which extends from the central bank to the supermarket queue. The country is now running out of money to pay its bills. Chief investment officer at Asia Frontier Capital Iraq Fund Ahmed Tabaqchali explains the challenges facing the country. #Iraq #Financialcrisis #Coronavirus