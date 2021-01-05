World Share

BREXIT FALLOUT: What happens now?

In the end it wasn’t Brexit that caused chaos between Britain and Europe this Christmas but the new variant of Covid that brought cross-Channel traffic to a standstill. And now that there’s a trade deal and freight and people are moving as near to normal again in these extraordinary times, the question is this - will Brexit actually deliver the confusion many feared? Guests: Catherine McBride Centre for Brexit Policy Matt Withers Journalist at The New European Amelia Hadfield Head of Politics at University of Surrey Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.