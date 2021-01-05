World Share

Saudi Arabia says Al Ula agreement restores full diplomatic ties with Qatar

Gulf leaders have signed a "solidarity and stability" agreement ending the diplomatic rift with Qatar at a summit in Saudi Arabia. Riyadh has announced it will re-open Saudi Arabia's airspace, sea and land borders with Qatar. Egypt has also joined in on the reconciliation agreement signed at the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council on Tuesday, with the Qatari emir himself in attendance. Former US Diplomat Debra Cagan weighs in.