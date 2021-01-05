POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Qatar, Saudi-led alliance end three-and-a-half-year blockade | Money Talks
Qatar, Saudi-led alliance end three-and-a-half-year blockade | Money Talks
There's been a major breakthrough in the blockade against Qatar. Saudi Arabia and its allies have agreed to end a three-and- a-half year long boycott of the Gulf nation, after intense mediation involving Kuwaiti and US officials. Turkey has welcomed the move, and has called for the removal of sanctions imposed on its ally, Qatar. As Yasmine El-Sabawi reports from Washington, the Trump Administration is taking credit for the new era in Gulf relations. For more on this, Jasim Husain spoke to us from Bahrain. He's an independent researcher focusing on economic and political developments within countries of the Gulf Co-operation Council. He's also a former member of Bahrain's parliament. #QatarBlockade #SaudiArabia #GulfCrisis
January 5, 2021
