Pandemic accelerates shift to online, hitting UK high street | Money Talks

Trouble is brewing on the British high street. Several well-known stores have collapsed into administration, putting thousands of jobs at risk. For some, the problems started even before the pandemic began, as they failed to adapt to consumer trends moving online something that has been accelerated during lockdown restrictions. So does that mean the high street as we know it, is soon to be history? Natalie Powell finds out. #highstreet #OnlinePortfolio #Coronavirus