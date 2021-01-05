POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Pandemic accelerates shift to online, hitting UK high street | Money Talks
02:09
BizTech
Pandemic accelerates shift to online, hitting UK high street | Money Talks
Trouble is brewing on the British high street. Several well-known stores have collapsed into administration, putting thousands of jobs at risk. For some, the problems started even before the pandemic began, as they failed to adapt to consumer trends moving online something that has been accelerated during lockdown restrictions. So does that mean the high street as we know it, is soon to be history? Natalie Powell finds out. #highstreet #OnlinePortfolio #Coronavirus
January 5, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?