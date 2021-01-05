Search engine employees form union amid growing activism | Money Talks

BizTech Share

Already the subject of multiple anti-trust investigations, search giant Google is facing another challenge, this time from within. Hundreds of its workers have formed a union, in a surprising move because they're the best-paid people in the industry. It's also an oddity in Silicon Valley, where tech firms have long resisted organised labour. The group's leaders say they want to give a voice to loyal workers unhappy with how the company's being run. And while their ranks are still small, the union is confident support will grow. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more, we were joined by Bob O'Donnell. He's the founder and chief analyst at TECH-nalysis Research in Foster City, California.