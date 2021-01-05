POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Malaysian researchers use pineapple leaves to make drones
02:06
World
Malaysian researchers use pineapple leaves to make drones
Researchers in Malaysia have developed a way to transform fibre from discarded pineapple leaves into a new type of drone that is good for the environment and used in the farming sector. TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #drones #pineapple #ecofriendly
January 5, 2021
