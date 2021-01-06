Australia seeks new ways to reduce carbon emissions | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
In a year when people's movement has been restricted and industries stopped, global C02 emissions have continued to rise. In Australia, where 2020 kicked off with bush fires ravaging large parts the country, the effects of climate change have been felt with particular force. Now, industry and local governments are seeking a new direction for lowering emissions by turning away from coal-fired power plants. Lachlan Guselli tells us about a project to turn the most unlikely of places into a renewable energy hub. #Australia #ClimateCrisis #CarbonEmissions
January 6, 2021
