US plant-based food booms as people become health conscious | Money Talks
US plant-based food booms as people become health conscious | Money Talks
From breakfast sausages and “meat”-balls to “chicken” drumsticks and juicy burgers… alternative meat products are popping up on restaurant menus and grocery shelves across the US. According to the not-for-profit Good Food Institute, dollar sales of plant-based meat grew more than 38% between 2017 and 2019. Kyoko Gasha takes a look at what’s behind the appetite for “substitute” meat and whether it’s here to stay. #PlantBasedFoods #AlternativeMeals #Meat
January 6, 2021
