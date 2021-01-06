POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Taiwan becomes model for containing COVID-19 pandemic | Money Talks
COVID-19 continues to lock down large parts of the world. But there have been some success stories. Taiwan has registered fewer than 700 cases and a single-figured death toll. And it's now spent more than 200 days without a local transmission. Miranda Lin explains how the small island has become a global model for moving past the pandemic. #Taiwan #Coronavirus #PandemicManagement
January 6, 2021
