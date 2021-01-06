What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Tide of plastic rubbish washes up on Bali beaches

Bali’s famous beaches are being strewn by plastic rubbish in what experts say is becoming an annual event thanks to monsoon weather, poor waste management and a global marine pollution crisis. Bye Bye Plastic Bags Founder Melati Wijsen and her sister Isabel played a major role in Bali's decision to ban all single-use plastics in 2018. She explains what inspired her to launch Bye Bye Plastic Bags project and how much difference has it. #Bali #beaches #plasticrubbish