POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Trump’s Controversial Acts of Clemency
03:15
World
Trump’s Controversial Acts of Clemency
On September 16th, 2017 more than a dozen Iraqi civilians were killed by security guards from the controversial private military firm Blackwater. The perpetrators were found guilty of manslaughter, but in the final few weeks of his presidency, Donald Trump decided to pardon the convicted war criminals. The UN was quick to slam the president’s decision calling the pardons an affront to justice and a violation of international law. So why did Trump do it? Adam Pletts reports.
January 9, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?