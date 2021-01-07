World Share

VACCINE PASSPORTS: Helping a return to normality?

Show us your papers is a phrase with sinister connotations, but Covid passports are already on the horizon. No Vaccination, No Go. Is it the way forward in difficult times? Guests: Neri Zilber Journalist Alex Macheras Aviation Analyst Dr. Bharat Pankhania University of Exeter Medical School Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.