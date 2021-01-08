POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
How significant is the relationship between SpaceX and Turkey?
02:21
World
How significant is the relationship between SpaceX and Turkey?
Turkey will launch a new communication satellite from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in the US state of Florida, carrying the Turksat 5A satellite. Professor of Extragalactic Astronomy at the University of Manchester Christopher Conselice weighs in on the significance and cooperation between Turkey and SpaceX #Turkey #SpaceX #Turksat5A #Turkey #Turksat5A #satellite
January 8, 2021
