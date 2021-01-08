World Share

South Korea court orders Japan to compensate ‘comfort women’

A South Korean court has ordered Japan to pay damages to a group of former comfort women who suffered under Japan’s military brothel system during World War II. The court has demanded Korean victims and their family compensation of $92, 000 each. Department of Political Science and Diplomacy professor at the Pusan National University Robert Kelly explains. #SouthKorea #comfortwomen #Japan