South Korea court orders Japan to compensate ‘comfort women’
04:36
World
South Korea court orders Japan to compensate ‘comfort women’
A South Korean court has ordered Japan to pay damages to a group of former comfort women who suffered under Japan’s military brothel system during World War II. The court has demanded Korean victims and their family compensation of $92, 000 each. Department of Political Science and Diplomacy professor at the Pusan National University Robert Kelly explains. #SouthKorea #comfortwomen #Japan
January 8, 2021
