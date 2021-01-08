World Share

Libyan Warlord Haftar Threatens To Target Turkish Forces

Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar has threatened to use direct force against Turkish troops if Ankara doesn’t cease its support for the UN-backed Government of National Accord. It comes as Ankara extended the deployment of its troops in Libya for another 18 months. Turkey was quick to react to Haftar's threat, saying the warlord would face "heavy consequences" and his forces become legitimate targets if the Turkish forces and interests were threatened. So how would this complicate the situation in Libya jeapordise the efforts of international community just a few months after a ceasefire deal was signed to end the conflict? Guests Ahmed Sewehli Political Analyst Murat Aslan Researcher at SETA