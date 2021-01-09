POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Biden says there was double standard in treatment of Capitol protesters
06:11
World
Biden says there was double standard in treatment of Capitol protesters
President-elect Joe Biden said the treatment of the rioters at the Capitol insurrection on Wednesday and of Black Lives Matter protesters, last year revealed a blatant double standard in how law enforcement responded to the two groups. Program Director of African American Studies and an Associate Professor of Sociology at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Alphonso Simpson weighs in. #Biden #BlackLivesMatter #Capitol
January 9, 2021
