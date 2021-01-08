POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Spanish company's new tech allows players 'feel' gameplay
#Gaming has come a long way over the past few decades. From Ataris and Nintendos, to systems that allow you to be visually immersed in adventure and fast-action shooter games. Well, the industry is about to take the next step in virtual reality. New technology isn't just transporting players into games, it's also letting them feel real physical sensations too. Reagan Des Vignes has the play by play. Why, What, Who? 👉 http://trt.world/1rms
January 8, 2021
