London mayor declares 'major incident' as cases surge
02:26
World
Covid-19 cases are surging across Europe and the situation in the United Kingdom is no different. The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has declared a 'major incident' and is warning hospitals in the city are at risk of being overwhelmed if people do not stay at home. The country has recorded its highest ever daily number of deaths from the pandemic, with more than a thousand fatalities. As Mehmet Solmaz reports, all hopes are on large-scale vaccinations. #COVID19 #coronavirus Coronavirus in UK 🇬🇧 👉 http://trt.world/13c8
January 8, 2021
