Filmmakers launch first ever feature-length animation film

The Nigerian film industry, also known as #Nollywood, is the second largest in the world in terms of annual films produced. Until now, that impressive production rate hasn't included any feature-length animation films. Furkan Yagmur takes a look at how Nigerian filmmakers came together to change that, with the hope of diversifying the industry. TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/fkw5