Is Israel Trying To Provoke a War Between Iran and the US?
In a little under two weeks, President Donald Trump will leave the White House. Tensions are running high as to what his parting gift may be, not only to President-elect Joe Biden but to the world. Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif says new intelligence reports suggest Israel is trying to provoke a war between the US and Iran before Trump leaves office. Should the world be worried? Watch other episodes of ‘Double Check’ 👉 http://trt.world/16zr #MiddleEastConflict #Israel #Iran
January 9, 2021
