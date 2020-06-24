EU to ban travellers from nations with high COVID-19 spread | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The International Monetary Fund has slashed its growth forecasts for the global economy once again due to the coronavirus pandemic. The IMF says its gloomier outlook is based on expectations that social distancing measures will likely remain in place during the second half of the year, hitting productivity and supply chains. The forecast was issued as COVID-19 cases surge in California, Texas and other parts of the US, raising questions about how states have handled the reopening of their economies. And as Mobin Nasir reports, the European Union could even shut its borders to US travellers. And we spoke to Eric Feigl-Ding, who joined us from Washington. He's a senior fellow at the Federation of American Scientists and an epidemiologist at the Harvard Chan School of Public Health. #EuropeanUnion #Covid19 #IMF
June 24, 2020
