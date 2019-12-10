World Share

Nobel winner Suu Kyi to defend Myanmar in genocide case

Myanmar is facing accusations of genocide in the United Nations' highest court over its treatment of Rohingya Muslims. The three-day public hearing will take place at the International Court of Justice in the Netherlands. In an unusual move for a head of state, Myanmar's leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, will be defending her country. Shamim Chowdhury explains. #rohingyamuslims #genocide #myanmargenocidecase