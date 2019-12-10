POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UK PM Boris Johnson aims to win over staunch Labour voters | Money Talks
With just two days to go until a general election, Britain's leaders are facing more signs of a slowing, Brexit-weary economy. The latest figures show UK GDP growing at its slowest annual pace in nearly seven years in October, expanding by just 0.7 percent. One of the key battlegrounds in this election is the so-called red wall - a group of constituencies in the north and midlands of the country which have traditionally voted Labour. Sarah Morice visited the region to find out how people plan to vote. #UKPrimeMinister #BorisJohnson #RedWall
December 10, 2019
