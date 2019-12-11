World Share

UK General Election: Third election in four years scheduled for Thursday

British voters go to the polls on Thursday for the third General Election in four years. This one was called by Prime Minister Boris Johnson after he failed to get approval from parliament for his new Brexit deal. His Conservatives are facing opposition parties who want to hold a second referendum on leaving the EU, and some who want to reverse the decision altogether. The polls show the Conservatives ahead, but many voters are still undecided. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.