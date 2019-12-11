POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Iran Sanctions: America’s Success?
Iran and the US have had a rocky relationship for years. Washington has, on several occasions, imposed sanctions which have almost crippled Iran's economy. In an attempt to ease the burden, the government in Tehran decided to raise petrol prices. That’s led to some of the deadliest protests the country has seen in years, with security forces accused of shooting at demonstrators. The Trump administration condemned the crackdown, but isn't this what they expected when they imposed sanctions? Hooshang Amirahmadi Former Iranian Presidential Candidate Masih Alinejad Journalist and Human Rights Activist Seyed Mostafa Khoshcheshm Iranian Affairs Analyst
December 11, 2019
