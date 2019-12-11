POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Malta’s Justice Minister Defends Daphne Caruana Galizia’s Murder Probe
12:22
World
Malta’s Justice Minister Defends Daphne Caruana Galizia’s Murder Probe
The investigation into the murder of a Maltese journalist is honing in on the office of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat. Daphne Caruana Galizia exposed high-level corruption in Malta's government before she was killed in a car bombing two years. In an exclusive interview with The Newsmakers, Malta's Justice Minister denies allegations of a cover-up and tells TRT World that his government is doing everything it can to find those responsible. Owen Bonnici Malta's Justice Minister
December 11, 2019
