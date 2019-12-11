UK’s third vote in four years scheduled for Thursday | Money Talks

BizTech Share

UK's third vote in four years scheduled for Thursday

British voters go to the polls on Thursday for the third general election in four years. This one was called by Prime Minister Boris Johnson after he failed to get his Brexit deal through parliament. His Conservatives are facing opposition parties who want to hold a second referendum on leaving the EU and some who want to cancel Brexit altogether. The polls suggest the Conservatives have a thin lead so far. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. For more, we speak to economist and honorary research fellow at the University College London, Steve Keen who joins us from Amsterdam #UKvote #BorisJohnson #Brexit