Protests continue against new pension reforms | Money Talks

France has unveiled the details of a controversial pensions reform plan which has caused a nationwide strike that's now in its seventh day. Hoping to appease unions and workers, the government on Wednesday promised the overhaul wouldn't affect older workers, while it's raised the retirement age for full pensions. The reform will unite more than 40 separate pension plans into a universal points-based system. It will be applied to those entering the job market for the first time in 2022 but it won't affect anyone born before 1975. #France #PensionReforms #Protests