Officials aim to decouple from Israeli economy | Money Talks
04:00
BizTech
Officials aim to decouple from Israeli economy | Money Talks
Palestinian officials say they're taking steps to reduce reliance on Israel's economy. They're calling on international businesses to deal directly with Palestinian businesses. As part of this push, Palestinian economy minister, Khaled Osaily was in Istanbul for the Organisation of Islamic Countries Investment Conference where T-R-T World's Mobin Nasir asked him about the economic toll of the Israeli occupation. #PalestineEconomy #IsraeliEconomy
December 11, 2019
