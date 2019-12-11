BizTech Share

Officials aim to decouple from Israeli economy | Money Talks

Palestinian officials say they're taking steps to reduce reliance on Israel's economy. They're calling on international businesses to deal directly with Palestinian businesses. As part of this push, Palestinian economy minister, Khaled Osaily was in Istanbul for the Organisation of Islamic Countries Investment Conference where T-R-T World's Mobin Nasir asked him about the economic toll of the Israeli occupation. #PalestineEconomy #IsraeliEconomy