POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UK General Election: Third vote in four years scheduled for Thursday
03:04
World
UK General Election: Third vote in four years scheduled for Thursday
British voters go to the polls on Thursday for the third General Election in four years. This one was called by Prime Minister Boris Johnson after he failed to get approval from parliament for his Brexit deal. They say his Conservatives are facing opposition parties who want to hold a second referendum on leaving the EU, and some who want to reverse the decision altogether. The polls have shown the Conservatives ahead, but they are narrowing and many voters are still undecided. Simon McGregor-Wood has more. . #UKElection #Labour #Conservative
December 11, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?