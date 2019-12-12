World Share

Protesters demand Thursday’s vote be cancelled in Algeria

Algeria has had a turbulent political history. Overcoming French colonialism, and gaining independence only to be ruled for decades under the shadow of the military. On Thursday, millions of Algerians will be eligible to vote for the country's next president. But as TRT World's Alican Ayanlar finds, many people plan to boycott the election.