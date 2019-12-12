POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Protesters demand Thursday’s vote be cancelled in Algeria
02:30
World
Protesters demand Thursday’s vote be cancelled in Algeria
Algeria has had a turbulent political history. Overcoming French colonialism, and gaining independence only to be ruled for decades under the shadow of the military. On Thursday, millions of Algerians will be eligible to vote for the country's next president. But as TRT World's Alican Ayanlar finds, many people plan to boycott the election. #algeriaelection2019 #algeriaelection #algerianews
December 12, 2019
