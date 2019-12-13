POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Aung San Suu Kyi at The Hague
Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi was once a human rights icon but she now stands at the Hague on charges of genocide against the Rohingya. So, can ‘genocidal intent’ be proven? Ro Nay San Lwin Co-ordinator of the Free Rohingya Coalition Maung Zarni Co-ordinator of the Free Rohingya Coalition Andrew Ngun Cung Lian Research Director at Myanmar Institute for Peace and Security George Szamuely Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute
December 13, 2019
