14:30
World
Anger grows over Peter Handke, who denied genocide, getting Nobel prize
01:03 - Protests against the awarding of a Nobel Prize to Peter Handke who supported the genocide carried out by Serbian troops 04:45 - Australia has the ignominy of being bottom of a list of 57 nations when it comes to dealing with the climate crisis. Their Prime Minister Scott Morrison has finally acknowledged the impact of climate change on the recent bushfires         12:09 - #chairchallenge – We try and mainly fail. But, is it all about shoe size #BosniaWarReporters #ClimateCrisis #ChairChallenge
December 12, 2019
