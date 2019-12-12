World Share

IS THERE SOMETHING WRONG WITH K-POP? Three apparent suicides in just two months

Three Korean Pop-stars, all in their 20s and with money in bank, have killed themselves in the past two months. Sulli was just 25 - she was beautiful and popular - but ended it all in October. The following month, her good friend Goo Hara did the same and in December, 27-year-old Cha In Ha was found dead by his manager. Three months, three apparent suicides. What drove them to it? Was it their time in K- pop, with controlling and exploitative managers? Cyber-bullying by jealous and possessive fans? Or is there something wrong with South Korean society more broadly?