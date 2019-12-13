POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UK Election: PM Johnson’s Conservatives win overall majority
02:59
World
UK Election: PM Johnson’s Conservatives win overall majority
Boris Johnson’s conservative party has won the UK election in a landslide victory. With some seats still left to count, an exit poll is predicting the Prime Minster is on track for a parliamentary majority of around 86 seats. Such a result guarantees Brexit will happen but as Sarah Morice reports it’s come at a huge cost to the opposition Labour party. #ukelection #ukelectionresults #ukelectionresults2019
December 13, 2019
