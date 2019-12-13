POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
We Could Be Heroes | Storyteller | Excerpt
In the run-up to the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games, Azzedine Nouiri, the world champion in seated shot put, inspires his childhood friend Youssef to take on the challenge of qualifying to the Games despite their lack of means and formal training. Through their inspiring friendship, We Could Be Heroes narrates the struggles of outcasts longing to conquer the extraordinary in order to finally have the same rights and opportunities as ordinary men at home, in Morocco.
December 13, 2019
