Turkey-Pakistan-Malaysia to Fight Anti-Muslim Sentiment
10:06
World
Turkey, Pakistan, and Malaysia agreed that the best way to combat the negative perceptions of Muslims is by establishing a new English language TV channel. Long disappointed with current institutions and international organizations, leaders from the three countries have called on Muslims to look elsewhere. Both when it came to addressing security challenges and countering the misperceptions of Islam. So, can this soft power push prove effective? Arhan Syafrisyah Shah Anuar Charge d’Affaires at the Malaysian Embassy in Ankara Aydin Nurhan Former Turkish Ambassador
December 13, 2019
