03:41
BizTech
US and China agree to a 'tentative' trade deal | Money Talks
For years, US President Donald Trump has accused China of 'stealing American jobs', and engaging in unfair trading practices. In July last year, the US began a costly trade war with China. So far it's levied tariffs on more than $360B of Chinese products. China, which believes the US is trying to prevent its rise as a global economic power, retaliated with tariffs of its own on more than $110B worth of American goods. Negotiations to end the trade war haven't gone smoothly. But on Friday, the Trump administration announced both countries have reached an initial deal 'in principle'. Peter Cardillo spoke to us about the tentative deal. He’s the chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York. #US #China #TradeWar
December 13, 2019
