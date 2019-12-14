POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Impeachment Inquiry: Judiciary Committee votes to pass articles of impeachment
02:13
World
Impeachment Inquiry: Judiciary Committee votes to pass articles of impeachment
The US House Judiciary Committee has approved historic articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, sending them to the lower chamber of Congress for a full vote next week. With a Democratic majority, the House is almost certain to send the Republican president to a Senate trial. From Washington, Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. #TrumpImpeachment #DonaldTrump #HouseJudiciaryCommittee
December 14, 2019
