POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Algeria Election: Fresh protests as Tebboune replaces Bouteflika
01:54
World
Algeria Election: Fresh protests as Tebboune replaces Bouteflika
Huge crowds have gathered in Algiers after former Prime Minister Abdelmadjid Tebboune was declared the winner of the presidential election. Demonstrators see Tebboune as a regime insider who served in various ministerial positions under deposed leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika. They called for a boycott of the vote, which they say was a sham by the ruling elite to preserve the status quo. TRT World's Alican Ayanlar was with the protesters after the elections results got announced. #AlgeriaElection2019 #AbdelmadjidTebboune #AlgeriaProtests
December 14, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?